Democrats push for stronger Supreme Court ethics code amid latest Alito controversy

Recording may call Alito’s impartiality into question

Sources: Rolling Stone , NBC News , The Washington Post

Alito’s comments suggest “makes little effort to present himself as a neutral umpire calling judicial balls and strikes, but rather as a partisan member of a hard-right judicial faction,” Rolling Stone wrote in its exclusive story on the recordings. In one, Alito can reportedly be heard agreeing that the US should return to a “place of godliness.” Some legal experts agreed with Rolling Stone’s assessment, while other experts called the comment “a rather unremarkable statement” for a conservative. Ultimately, the court is inseparable from politics, one law professor told The Washington Post. “I am sad that we’ve reached the point where the justices are getting caught in these gotcha moments, but if there was nothing to get, then this wouldn’t be a story.”