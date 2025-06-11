Apollo and a Qatari investment fund have made a bid for Papa John’s that would value the pizza chain at around $2 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

It’s an unlikely pairing: Apollo, one of Wall Street’s deepest pockets; and Irth Capital, which is backed by Sheikh Mohamed al Thani, a member of the Qatari royal family, and managed just $190 million as of Dec. 31, regulatory filings show. With Papa John’s stock now trading around $48 a share, the consortium made a bid in the low $60s, people familiar with the matter said.

Irth brings a 5% stake in Papa John’s and some expertise in buying consumer brands in need of a turnaround. One of its cofounders bought mattress maker Casper in 2021 and Bojangles, the fried-chicken house, in 2017. But the smaller fund still needs to sort out its financing, and it’s possible that Apollo could go at it alone, according to people familiar with the matter.

The pizzeria’s shares have outperformed competitors under CEO Todd Penegor, and while the stock still trades at a slight discount to Yum! and Domino’s, management has publicly said it is making progress changing that.

“We know we can deliver good value for the money and keep building on the trends that we’re seeing,” Penegor said at an investor conference Tuesday. Apollo and Papa John’s declined to comment. Irth did not return requests for comment.





