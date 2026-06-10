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Gas project forecast to lift Mozambique’s economy

Jun 10, 2026, 8:40am EDT
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Fishing boats sit beneath the skyline of Mozambique’s capital Maputo.
Grant Lee Neuenburg/Reuters

ExxonMobil’s gas project is forecast to lift Mozambique’s economy by more than 4% a year once production starts in four years, Standard Bank estimates.

Mozambique has the world’s eleventh largest gas reserves and the $30 billion Exxon-Mobil-led project, alongside TotalEnergies’ $20 billion gas project, are central to reshaping the economy. The country has positioned itself as a source of liquefied natural gas as an alternative for global buyers hit by disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Standard Bank, Africa’s biggest lender by assets, said the Exxon-Mobil project will add up to $150 billion in tax revenue over a 30-year period. But the timeline depends on stability in northern Mozambique, where an armed insurgency has disrupted work and delayed earlier project milestones.

A chart showing Mozambique’s natural gas production.
Tiisetso Motsoeneng
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