Warner Bros. Discovery’s split is the latest proof that conglomerates are deeply out of fashion.

Glomming diverse operations together smooths out profits through business cycles. It mutualizes economic risk. But it also mutualizes scandal, tainting a corporate empire with the real or perceived sins of one subsidiary. And with President Donald Trump looking for points of leverage, corporate sprawl is a real liability.

ABC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC are blips on the bottom lines of Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount, and Comcast. But they’re lightning rods for controversy — Trump has sued two of those channels and complains constantly about the other two — and suck up executives’ time and attention. News channels were never cash cows, but at least they were trophy assets that were fun to own. Not so much these days.

It’s not just the president: These companies’ broad footprints leave no easy choices in the culture wars. Hollywood talent, middle-America cruise passengers, coders building streaming apps, and the guy installing your cable all get mad about different things. Conglomerates have lots of ways to get in trouble.

This isn’t entirely a new problem. In 1996, Martin Scorsese was shopping a movie about the Dalai Lama. Universal Studios, which was owned by Seagram at the time, passed. “I don’t need to have my spirits and wine business thrown out of China,” then-CEO Edgar Bronfman said. His fears were well-founded, and a preview of what we’re seeing now: Disney made the movie, Kundun, and landed on a Chinese blacklist that threatened the opening of its Shanghai theme park.

Breakups like those announced by Warner Bros. Discovery and Comcast might be freeing for both sides. The next time Trump criticizes MSNBC, he can’t threaten Comcast with (hypothetically) OSHA agents descending on Universal Orlando. Mark Lazarus, who will run Comcast’s new cable spinoff, will be more exposed to political pressure without a corporate parent. But he can decide what to put on MSNBC without wondering what it will do to Harry Potter theme parks.