UBS weighs options after Swiss regulator calls for $27B capital raise

UBS is weighing its options after the Swiss government said it would need to raise $27 billion in fresh capital to support its US operations. The bank’s executive chair, Colm Kelleher, has called the ruling “extreme” and said it unfairly punishes the bank for stepping in — at Zurich’s request — to rescue Credit Suisse in 2023.

The shotgun marriage left just one major bank in the country, and regulators are determined to safeguard it. In the government’s view, UBS’s American business, which manages $2.1 trillion for wealthy clients and lends them money, is a potential risk, and regulators want the bank to increase its ability to absorb steep losses there.

“If you step in to do the right thing, which in our case was bailing out Credit Suisse and stabilizing the system, what you can’t have is post-hoc penalties over and above what was agreed at the time,” UBS chair Colm Kelleher said late last year.