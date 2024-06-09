European parliament elections prompt France’s Macron to call snap vote

The European Parliament election came to a close on Sunday with the European People’s Party set to win the most seats but no majority, according to provisional results.

The vote, which took place across the 27-country bloc over several days, was widely seen as an opportunity for right-wing parties to rise in influence. Exit polls had indicated a decided shift to the right, which could shape European policy toward asylum, immigration, and the environment.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron’s party felt this acutely: Macron dissolved parliament and called a snap election after the far-right National Rally did far better than his Renaissance party in the bloc’s polls.