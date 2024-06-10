Venezuela opposition candidate has 50% lead over Maduro: Poll

Polls don’t mean victory

Sources: El País , Efecto Cocuyo

While the polls show opposition firmly in the lead in Venezuela, people associated with Maduro’s party have warned that doesn’t guarantee a victory for González. And even if the opposition wins the election, Maduro is unlikely to concede a win. “It’s a whole operation of deception, Nicolás is going to win,” said Jorge Rodríguez, the President of Venezuela’s National Assembly and a key Maduro ally, during a recent appearance on national tv. And polls should be taken with a grain of salt, according to some polling analysts, with one saying it’s “a rotten lie” to think the opposition has a real advantage over Chavismo, El País reported. Chavismo, the pollster noted, is organized and its support spread across the country, and it controls key institutions. Voter abstention and indecision, as well as the voters choosing other, minority candidates, might have an effect on the apparent lead, too.