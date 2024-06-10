China could be on the cusp of reversing hukou, a legacy Mao policy

Hukou reforms could aid economic recovery

Sources: South China Morning Post , Natixis

China’s economic woes stem in part from a population unwilling to spend on consumer goods, and reforming the hukou system could “unleash more than $281.1 billion in consumption,” according to one economist who advises China’s central bank. Migrant workers could see their spending power increase by 30% due to the significant improvements to their social safety net that city residency would bring, he said. China’s major cities also have “space for improvement in terms of growth capacity” as the country’s overall population declines, the South China Morning Post reported, and hukou reform could mean “urbanization might be completed before 2035,” according to one economist.