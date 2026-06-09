Jockeying starts for a Trump intelligence job that may be taken

President Donald Trump hasn’t committed to naming a permanent director of national intelligence to quell bipartisan outrage over his interim choice, but there’s already a quiet competition among more conventional hopefuls in case he wants to fill the job.

Trump shocked Washington when he announced last week that Bill Pulte, his top housing regulator, would also serve as acting director of national intelligence. As several Republican senators joined them in objecting to Pulte’s lack of experience, Democrats moved to withhold their votes from a deal to extend key government surveillance powers until Trump chose a more conventional intelligence chief.

That hasn’t happened yet, though Trump suggested last week that Pulte would be in the role “short-term.” His comments still sparked a flurry of behind-the-scenes lobbying and parlor-game speculation over who might replace the 38-year-old homebuilder in the national security apparatus.

One name in the mix is Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who almost served as Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations before he pulled the nomination, arguing that her departure from Congress would jeopardize Republicans’ slim majority. That became a less urgent task on Tuesday after passage of the GOP’s $70 billion immigration enforcement bill.

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Others inside and close to the administration have floated names like Michael Ellis, the deputy director of the CIA, and House Intelligence Chair Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., as contenders for the permanent director of national intelligence role.

Crawford declined to comment on any of the speculation he or Stefanik could be named: “I’m just doing my job,” he said.

The White House referred Semafor to Trump’s Truth Social post late Tuesday, which said that Pulte will take over as acting director on June 19. A Stefanik spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Another possible candidate floated by some inside the Trump administration is Cliff Sims, who serves as one of Vice President JD Vance’s national security advisers. One person close to the White House even suggested that former Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who is currently a Fox News contributor, is interested in the post.

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Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Tuesday afternoon that he’s “encouraging” the White House to move quickly on a permanent selection.

Making clear that Pulte’s time is limited would give “some certainty and closure,” Thune said, while helping unlock Democratic votes to extend the critical provisions of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act before they expire on Friday.

And Speaker Mike Johnson, who met with Trump on Tuesday morning, told reporters Trump had been interviewing several candidates and could be nearing a decision on a longer-term pick.

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“I do think we’re very close to getting that done. It’s an important position and one that I think will be filled by a highly qualified person,” he told reporters Tuesday.

But Trump, who likes Pulte’s bulldog mentality, may tune out the congressional leaders. That could include sticking with Pulte as the permanent nominee, despite bipartisan misgivings.

Pulte has a reputation for successfully lobbying for himself — he was by Trump’s side over the weekend — and has the support of several MAGA allies who have proven influential in shaping the administration.

Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said on Tuesday that “the White House has been consistent, saying he’s not going to be the full-time nominee. We encourage them to name a full-time nominee.”

Chaffetz did not return a request for comment.