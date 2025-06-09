Musk’s administration allies become targets

Elon Musk’s allies inside the Trump administration are newly vulnerable after the mogul’s bitter public breakup with the president.

MAGA loyalists are taking advantage of the Trump-Musk rift to threaten the standing of anyone in the administration who’s perceived as too close to the Tesla CEO. Leading that charge is former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, whose long-running animosity toward Musk peaked last week with the former calling to deport Musk from the US and the latter deeming Bannon a “Communist retard.”

Among the potential Bannon targets: David Sacks, the venture capitalist tapped by Trump as artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency czar. Sacks has invested in Musk’s SpaceX and, like Musk, is a member of the so-called PayPal Mafia (early PayPal employees and founders who are a Silicon Valley force).

“You’re dangerous. It’s all about you, not the country,” Bannon recently said on his War Room podcast of Sacks and his All-In Podcast co-hosts.

But the administration’s close ties to the crypto industry and Sacks’ help to the Trump campaign mean he’s likely to avoid the chopping block.

“As a trusted ally and early supporter of President Trump, David Sacks sacrificed a thriving entrepreneurial career to serve as the President’s AI and Crypto Czar,” White House spokesman Harrison Fields said in a statement, adding that Sacks “is deeply committed to advancing the president’s vision” on both issues.

That leaves lesser-known figures brought in by Musk to bear the brunt of the speculation about more exits — talk that Silicon Valley is monitoring closely, and with good reason.

One person familiar with the situation told Semafor that there are ongoing conversations inside the administration “regarding the future of some of these big names that came to the federal government in that wave of Elon coming here.”

This person described possible forthcoming departures as more of a “mutual separation” than a forced ouster. A number of Musk allies are still working with the Department of Government Efficiency, and officials are said to be cognizant of those who may now have conflicts of interest or dueling loyalties.

The White House’s longer-term goal in the wake of the Trump-Musk spat is to underscore that DOGE “isn’t just a fad,” this person added, and some in the administration are discussing ways to separate its mission from “the personality behind the original initiative.”

“Maybe we don’t call it DOGE,” the person suggested. “The mission is what we want to stay focused on.”