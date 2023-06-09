The Trump Indictment: Big questions and key reactions

Will Republican voters care more about this than the last one? Trump surged in the primary polls after the Manhattan district attorney charged him over hush money payments. But his calls for mass protests also fizzled and the political conversation quickly moved on. Will these more serious charges generate a more sustained reaction in his defense, or finally exhaust Republican voters?

Can Trump avoid making this worse? Trump is using the same legal playbook he always has: Play to his base, attack the prosecutors. The tactics worked when he was president, but since then his public statements have left a long trail for state and federal prosecutors, and cost him $5 million (and counting) in a jury finding of defamation and sexual abuse.

Why did Donald Trump cling to the classified documents? For all the ink spilled on this case so far in the press and in court as well as the many thousands of words Trump has devoted to his defense, it’s still not entirely clear why he even wanted to keep the documents in the first place (and why he went to such lengths to do so when the National Archives came calling). Are we going to find out?

How soon could the case go to trial? This will depend in large part on the judge, who will be assigned after the indictment. The timing is “right up against the line at which it is conceivable” Trump could stand before a jury before the 2024 general election, former Trump lawyer Ty Cobb told CNN. Trump, if convicted, could seek bail pending appeal — but granting that would be up to the same judge.

Can he campaign while he’s on trial — or after he’s convicted? Federal prosecutions almost always end in conviction, and defending against them can be all-consuming. Defendants sometimes face travel restrictions. Can Trump really run for president at the same time? Would he continue to run from prison — as is now technically possible, if highly unlikely — a la Eugene V. Debs?