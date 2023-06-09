One week after passing the debt deal, House Republicans say they may try to force through bigger budget cuts

House Republicans are already floating a plan to cut federal spending lower than the levels outlined in their big debt ceiling deal with the Biden Administration, setting up Washington’s next high-stakes fiscal showdown just one week after passing the bill into law.

Faced with a furious conservative backlash over the legislation, GOP leaders are now suggesting they may let lawmakers write appropriations bills later this year that spend less than Congress approved under the borrowing limit agreement. The bargain with the White House put in place maximum spending caps for 2024, but Capitol Hill still needs to pass a specific budget in order to avoid an eventual government shutdown.

"The one thing you've got to realize, whenever you put a cap, that's the ceiling,” Speaker Kevin McCarthy said this week. “We can always spend less. I've always advocated for spending less money."

Democrats say Republicans are already attempting to renege on a carefully negotiated deal. But at least one key Senate Republican is raising an eyebrow as well, suggesting House conservatives could be headed for a broader clash with the upper chamber.

Sen. Susan Collins, ranking Republican on the Appropriations panel, said Thursday McCarthy’s spending comments caught her off guard. “I was surprised to hear the speaker say that because this was always envisioned as a cap we would go up to,” she said at a Punchbowl News live event.