‘There’s a little chaos going on’: House remains frozen as right rebels

It was another rough afternoon for Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who canceled votes for the rest of the week on Wednesday amid an impasse between leadership and the group of hard-right lawmakers who have effectively ground business in the House to a halt.

McCarthy acknowledged “there’s a little chaos going on,” but told reporters they would resolve the dispute.

“What we’re going to do is we’re going to come back on Monday, work through it, and be back working for the American public,” he said.

The House is on day two of a stalemate after 11 members voted down a measure to bring a handful of prized Republican messaging bills to the floor, including legislation that would block states from banning gas stoves.

The conflict has put a spotlight on tensions between McCarthy and his no. 2, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who notably played a less prominent role in debt ceiling talks than his rank would suggest.

McCarthy suggested on Wednesday that the revolt began after Scalise, who runs the floor schedule, and Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga. had gotten into a “miscalculation or misinterpretation of what one said to another” over a vote on a bill to repeal a rule on pistol braces.

In an interview with Punchbowl, Scalise blamed widespread outrage at McCarthy, and said conservatives felt “misled” by whatever agreement they made to support him as speaker — the details of which Scalise said even he was not privy to.

There are signs negotiations — presumably held throughout the day — garnered some gains for the rebels. When asked if members were any closer to a deal, Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., one of the holdouts, told Semafor “A little bit but not enough.” It was a slight break from the antagonizing “HOLD THE FLOOR” tweets coming from other members earlier Wednesday, but the House remained effectively frozen.