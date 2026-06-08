Exclusive / Politico folds E&E News ahead of broader energy push

Politico is folding an energy spinoff brand it purchased years ago amid a reorganization which expands its energy-focused coverage.

On Monday morning, the company will announce that it’s sunsetting E&E News, the standalone energy brand it bought in December 2020. In September, Politico plans to launch a series of energy-focused newsletters: Surge will track how rising energy demand driven largely by AI is reshaping politics and business in North America and Europe, while State Power will focus on the minutiae of state energy policymaking. The company will also revamp its existing newsletters Morning Energy and Morning Environment, as well as its European energy and environmental-focused newsletters.

“Energy has become the story behind almost every major story, whether that’s AI, geopolitics, manufacturing, or national security,” Politico global editor-in-chief Jonathan Greenberger told Semafor in an email. “Energy policy used to be a specialty beat. Today it’s a central driver of economic, technological and geopolitical power, and we’re connecting those dots in a way only POLITICO can.”

The reorganization has been in progress for months. In early February, the company integrated Politico Energy and E&E staff, which had previously operated separately.

Politico purchased E&E News in late 2020 as part of its push to expand its coverage of the energy space, and grow the company’s premium subscription business. According to the Wall Street Journal, at the time Politico bought the company, it had 65 energy reporters on staff. Politico now employs over 90 global journalists covering energy.

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But since its acquisition in 2021 by German media giant Axel Springer, the company has been reshuffling its editorial products and focusing on its premium subscriber brands. In January, Politico laid off 3% of its staff, including some journalists with E&E. A Politico executive told Semafor that Monday’s move did not include any staff cuts.