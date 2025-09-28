A right-leaning independent media company is hoping to pivot from a singular focus on politics and culture to deeper analysis of Washington and the federal government through a non-MAGA conservative lens.

The Dispatch, the website launched in 2019 by The Weekly Standard’s Steve Hayes and National Review writer Jonah Goldberg, is hoping to complement its writing on politics with a business-to-business media model, acquiring preexisting niche politics media companies and building out verticals for Washington professionals. The company has launched more newsletters, hired editorial staff, revamped its website, and hosted in-person events, including an event on Thursday featuring Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

In a call last week, Dispatch President Mike Rothman told Semafor that the company is launching Dispatch Energy, a new editorial product that will cover global energy markets and narratives with less of a focus on climate change than many of its competitors. The vertical will be helmed by Roger Pielke Jr., an American Enterprise Institute senior fellow and Substacker; Lynne Kiesling, a Northwestern Law School economist and Department of Energy Electricity Advisory Committee member; and Philip Rossetti, a senior fellow at the R Street Institute. The vertical is launching with sponsorship from the Pacific Legal Foundation, and Rothman said the newsletter had already sold out its advertisements through the middle of next year.

The new launch comes just a few months after The Dispatch acquired SCOTUSBlog, the legal analysis website. Rothman would not disclose to Semafor how much The Dispatch paid, but he said that the company had “more than recouped the purchase price well ahead of schedule through sponsorships.”

“The Dispatch is for serious people who work in critical industries. As a media brand whose mission is to elevate depth, nuance, and original reporting in an algorithmic environment that rewards shouting, the vertical strategy provides a unique lane for The Dispatch to grow membership and revenue. We see The Dispatch occupying a third-space that leverages the rigor typically associated with institutional media on one side and the trusted ‘experts’-experts’ of the creator economy on the other.”