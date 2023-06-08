DeSantis campaign shares fake Trump/Fauci images, prompting new AI fears

The DeSantis video may be a long-predicted landmark: A widely distributed, digitally generated image produced by a presidential campaign that’s clearly intended to appear real to the casual viewer as part of an attack on an opponent.

“It does stand out as new to me,” Will Adler, election technologist at the nonprofit Center for Democracy and Technology, told Semafor. Unlike recent uses of AI-generated stills and video in campaigns, he said, people could “reasonably think these are real pictures that actually illustrate something that happened.”

The early days of the Republican 2024 contest have already been a turning point in the use of AI and other digitally produced or altered imagery. But in most cases, they’ve been either clearly labeled, obvious parodies, or relatively minor embellishments. Darker uses, like images intended to actively deceive voters by showing an event that never occurred, have seemingly been confined to supporters outside the campaigns.

The RNC kicked things off with an anti-Biden video featuring images — labeled as AI in the clip — of imagined global unrest. The DeSantis campaign drew further attention with an ad featuring fake fighter jets screaming overhead.

Supporters are also constantly generating satirical AI content, which the campaigns sometimes pass on themselves. Trump himself shared a video mocking DeSantis’ Twitter Spaces launch with AI voices that included figures like Adolf Hitler and George Soros, while Donald Trump, Jr., passed around a video that — with impressive realism — swapped in DeSantis’ face and voice over a scene from The Office.

By escalating the AI and fake imagery war in response, the DeSantis campaign runs political risks as well as ethical ones. One of the two candidates has a particular reputation for sharing unverified and misleading images and claims that flout traditional political bounds. The DeSantis team may be compromising their ability to push back later.