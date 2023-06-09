China rejects nuclear talks with the U.S. as it looks to strengthen its own arsenal

The lack of nuclear talks between these three global powers risk plunging the world into an uncontrolled arms race that threatens both global stability and specific U.S. military interests.

The Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty was designed to restrict atomic weapons to permanent members of the U.N. Security Council who would then gradually work to thin out their stockpiles. It was not entirely foolproof; India, Pakistan, and North Korea have all acquired the bomb over the years, while Israel is widely believed to have as well. But the old framework risks becoming functionally dead, in part, because Beijing and Moscow appear more intent on modernizing their own arsenals than preventing other nations from acquiring their own.

China is currently on pace to increase its stockpile of warheads from around 400 today to nearly 1,500 by 2035, Sullivan said in his speech. The Kremlin, meanwhile, has pulled out of the last arms control agreements of the post-Cold War era, such as New START, while using nuclear intimidation tactics in unprecedented and dangerous ways. This includes Putin’s deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus and threats to use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine’s military forces

The consequences for proliferation could be grave. Iran and North Korea have been making serious advances in their own nuclear programs. Meanwhile, countries that have long relied on the U.S.’s nuclear umbrella for protection, such as South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, are questioning whether it’s time to create their own nuclear infrastructure, out of fear that America’s deterrence capabilities may no longer be enough to keep them safe.

The White House is continuing to pursue diplomacy to stem this tide but finding few takers. In addition to last week’s offers to China and Russia, the White House has repeatedly, and so far unsuccessfully, sought to engage Tehran and Pyongyang in direct disarmament talks. Sullivan raised the prospect last week of using the United Nations Security Council as a forum to put in place new guardrails against global nuclear proliferation. But there’s little reason to expect this effort to be any more fruitful, given Beijing’s and Moscow’s vetoes over the council’s actions.

Russia and China’s nuclear buildups could also give them more direct military leverage against the U.S. and its allies.

Both countries, of course, already have large nuclear arsenals capable of laying waste to far-off cities. But numbers and delivery systems still matter. For instance, Beijing is only now beginning to build out its own Triad of nuclear-equipped subs, land-based missiles, and bombers, as the U.S. maintains. That would give it more protection against a nuclear first-strike by Washington, by essentially guaranteeing it could retaliate with an atomic blow of its own.

Having its own Triad as an insurance policy could in turn give China more confidence to launch conventional military operations, such as an invasion of Taiwan, much the way Russia was able to storm Ukraine without fear of being counterattacked by the U.S. or Europe.

The most worrying dynamic, nuclear strategists say, is the prospect of China and Russia working together on nuclear matters. This March, Russia announced the sale of nuclear fuel to the China Atomic Energy Agency, providing Beijing the materials to build more bombs. In the coming decades, the two countries could have more deployed nuclear weapons together than the U.S., strategists say.