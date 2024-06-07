Hong Kong arrests three people in intensifying crackdown on dissent

Three people were arrested in Hong Kong after allegedly disrespecting China’s national anthem, marking the city’s latest crackdown on dissent.

The two men and one woman were accused of turning their backs to the field or failing to rise during the anthem’s broadcast at a soccer World Cup qualifier against Iran, the South China Morning Post reported.

Since pro-democracy protests erupted in the city in 2019, Beijing has intensified control over the territory, drawing condemnation for curtailing freedoms.