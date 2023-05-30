Carl Icahn's end game

Carl Icahn looked to reorganize Icahn Enterprises before a short-seller published a report critical of the company earlier this month, people familiar with the matter said.

Icahn’s talks with bankers involved asset swaps and new fundraising, but appear now to be on hold after the company came under renewed pressure from shareholders and prosecutors, the people said.

Shares of Icahn Enterprises, which mirrors Icahn’s activist investments and includes some of the 87-year-old’s other bets, have fallen by 60% since short-seller Hindenburg Research said the shares were massively overvalued. The company acknowledged on May 10 that it is cooperating with a U.S. federal investigation into its operations.

The stock price had stabilized until last week, when Bill Ackman, Icahn’s longtime nemesis, weighed in. Ackman said Icahn Enterprises reminded him of Archegos, the overextended family office of hedge fund investor Bill Hwang that collapsed in 2021 after a hit to the value of its investments started a fast unwind and cascading margin calls from its lenders.

Icahn has pledged at least 60% of his shares in Icahn Enterprises to personal loans from Morgan Stanley, company filings show. The price of those shares has fallen by half since the short-seller report was released May 2, and took another leg down on Ackman’s comments last week. If it continues to fall, Icahn could be forced to sell stock to meet the terms of the loan.

Icahn and his general counsel declined to comment.