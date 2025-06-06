Musk-Trump spat cools with tentative détente

An explosive dispute between Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump that swept up Wall Street, Washington and Silicon Valley appeared to be entering a détente.

White House aides are expected to speak with Musk on the phone today, Politico reported, and Musk backtracked on his threat to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, which NASA relies on to ferry astronauts back and forth to the International Space Station.

The feud — Musk alleged Trump was mentioned in the Jeffrey Epstein files; Trump threatened to end Musk’s government contracts — sent Tesla’s stock price slumping 14% on Wednesday, while Republicans scrambled to stop it damaging their legislative agenda.

The GOP largely backed Trump, while The Information said the rift “doesn’t necessarily signal a broader break between tech and the White House.”