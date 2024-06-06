Dozens killed in Israeli airstrike on UN-run school as ceasefire talks continue

An Israeli airstrike on a United Nations-run school that was reportedly sheltering around 6,000 Palestinians in central Gaza killed dozens of people overnight, according to the UN and local health authorities.

The Israeli military claimed that the attack targeted and killed Hamas militants, some of whom were involved in the Oct. 7 attack. The UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees said women and children were among the more than 35 fatalities.

US-made munitions were used in the strike on the school, CNN reported.