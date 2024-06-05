Hamas seeks to ensure its Gaza influence in ‘day after’ talks

Hamas is reportedly pushing to maintain its influence in Gaza as it prepares for “day after” talks with Fatah, the political party that controls the Palestinian Authority.

But one senior Hamas official told Reuters that governing Gaza’ is not a key priority, saying, “Whether Hamas is in the government or outside it, that is not a prime demand of the movement.”

Hamas reportedly wants Fatah to agree to form a new administration for the West Bank and Gaza. The two Palestinian factions will meet for talks in China in mid-June in efforts to envision the future of the Gaza Strip.