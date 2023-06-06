South Africa eyes virtual BRICS summit to dodge Putin arrest warrant

An online gathering would neatly solve South Africa's Putin problem.

The government initially hoped it could dissuade Putin from attending. But if he agreed, it might convey weakness, undermining his carefully crafted image as a strong leader. South Africa also granted immunity to all the BRICS heads of state last month, but the government stated this was a technical procedure that did not guarantee Putin protection from arrest.

Still, South Africa would have to persuade its BRICS partners that an event with an online element is the best way to host a successful annual gathering.

Pretoria is mindful of alienating its partners in BRICS, as it tiptoes around various national interests. A no-show from Putin could spook other BRICS leaders, who may then opt to stay away. Beijing has apparently indicated to Pretoria that President Xi Jinping would not physically attend a summit if Putin was not physically present. Delhi has similar concerns, two of the people familiar with the matter said. In informal discussions between South African diplomats and their BRICS counterparts, it emerged that China did not like the idea of a virtual leaders’ meeting or a situation where Putin stayed away and others traveled to Johannesburg, according to two of my sources.

A BRICS gathering without Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping would not command the same status. Indian diplomats have said in informal talks that the gathering would be incomplete without the two, all three of my sources told me.

The other option would be for South Africa to give up the chance to host the annual conference for which hosting rights rotate, allowing a partner like China to host it — but Pretoria is keen to avoid losing the opportunity to organize the event. Foregoing hosting the gathering is not a popular option in South Africa as it comes with tourism, trade and deal-making opportunities on its sidelines.

Brazil would not be an option as an alternative host because it would likely face the same ICC problems as South Africa since it is also a signatory to the Rome Statute, unlike China and India.

Paradoxically, a virtual summit might yet serve the interests of Putin, especially if the Ukrainian summer offensive gains significant traction on the battlefield. Leaving Russia under such circumstances might not be an option.