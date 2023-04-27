South Africa scrambles to avert Putin arrest headache

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa's government is frantically working on a plan to dissuade Russian President Vladimir Putin from visiting Johannesburg to avoid making the decision of whether to arrest him.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin's arrest in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine. South Africa is hosting a summit of the BRICS group of nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) in August, and Putin is invited. The Kremlin says it’s still considering whether he’ll attend.

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday sparked an uproar when he said he wanted to pull his country out of the ICC — a move widely seen as a bid to avoid having to arrest a close ally. But within hours the ruling African National Congress walked that statement back. Two government officials told Semafor Africa that Ramaphosa had misread a note prepared following a three-day deliberation with other senior party members.

Instead, the government is working on a plan to request that Putin attends the summit virtually or to send his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov instead, the two officials said.

South Africa’s government did not respond to requests for comment.