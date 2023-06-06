FTX’s big AI bet could help bail out customers

FTX’s bankers are quietly shopping what might be the most valuable asset inside the collapsed crypto exchange: a stake in Anthropic, a startup that has ridden the AI craze and is now worth billions of dollars.

Perella Weinberg, the boutique bank sorting out the mess left behind when FTX went bankrupt in November, has been teasing the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of shares in Anthropic to potential investors, people familiar with the matter said. The privately-held company, which created the Claude chatbot that is taking on ChatGPT, has gone from virtually unknown to one of the hottest companies in the AI boom in a matter of months.

FTX appeared to own $500 million worth of Anthropic stock when it went bankrupt, though it’s unclear how former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrived at that valuation. The stake is now expected to fetch nine figures, money that would go to former customers.

Bankers are discussing whether to sell the entire stake now or hold some back, on the theory that AI valuations will keep rising. (Bankman-Fried is no longer an investor in Semafor).

Since the FTX investment last spring, AI fever has seized Wall Street and money is pouring into hot startups. Demand is outstripping supply, and Anthropic, just two years old, is valued at $4.6 billion after raising $750 million in venture money over just several months.

Representatives for FTX, Anthropic, and Perella declined to comment.