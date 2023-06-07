Fox News is trying to keep Jeanine Pirro away from conservative events

Fox News is keeping one of its most visible figures on a tight leash as she promotes her new book, infuriating her publisher and some Christian conservative activists.

Over the last several weeks, The Five co-host Jeanine Pirro has been on a tour to promote her new book Crimes Against America: The Left's Takedown of Our Republic. But two people with knowledge of the situation told Semafor that the network has severely limited Pirro’s promotional appearances by strongly discouraging her from appearing at multiple conservative religious and political events.

In a statement shared with Semafor, a spokesperson for Pirro’s publisher, Winning Team Publishing, said that the former New York judge was “prohibited from speaking at Turning Point USA, church services, and various other events.”

“We are extremely disappointed that Fox News would censor one of their biggest stars,” the spokesperson said.

Pirro has made several media appearances off the network since publishing her book, including host Pastor Gene Bailey’s show Flashpoint and an interview on Donald Trump Jr.’s show on the streaming platform Rumble. But she was asked by the network not to appear at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona, though she signed books at the conservative youth organization’s headquarters last week.

And she was strongly advised against appearing at a “tent-revival”-style church event in New Albany, Ohio, next weekend alongside Pastor Bailey, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and Jim Caviezel, the conservative actor who played Jesus in Mel Gibson’s Passion of the Christ. A spokesperson for Bailey, a conservative television anchor and co-host of the weekend’s event, told Semafor that he would be addressing Fox’s decision on his Tuesday evening broadcast.

A Fox News spokesperson declined to comment.