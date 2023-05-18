Christian rival to Fox poaches Newsmax host

TBN is not a particularly well-known television network at the moment. But it wants to be, at least among conservatives.

Last year, the self-described world's largest Christian television broadcaster launched Centerpoint, a slickly-produced evening news show that focused on covering the news of the day. It was part of a larger pivot the Dallas-based broadcaster has made to news programming that still leans into its Christian values.

It has modernized its image, telling Axios last year that it was looking to build a "Christian lifestyle brand" rather than just "preaching and teaching.” Founded in 1973 as a small part-time station, the network now says it reaches over 100 million households worldwide over broadcast, cable, and satellite providers, in addition to a subscription streaming service it offers.

AD

Over the last year, the network has been not-so-quietly staffing up with former Fox News and Newsmax alums, who now represent many of the network’s prominent on-air personalities, as well as those behind-the-scenes. Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee hosts a show, as does former Fox correspondent Doug McElway, and Dirty Jobs host Mike Rowe.

The network is hoping to elevate its profile heading into the 2024 Republican presidential primary election. Pence’s decision to appear on the network next week is a reminder that in a fragmented media ecosystem, GOP presidential candidates can give more niche conservative media properties a much-needed jolt, or at least imbue them with legitimacy or gravitas among viewers.

TBN has also been mentioned as a potential longshot landing spot for former Fox News star Tucker Carlson. Conservative broadcasters continue to pursue Carlson despite the host’s announcement this month that he was launching a streaming show on Twitter. Many in conservative media believe he is still likely to ink a lucrative deal with another right-wing news outlet.