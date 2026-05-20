‘Of course not’: Rep. Waters expects Trump to dodge Democratic oversight

The Trump administration is not likely to comply with House Democrats’ oversight attempts if they win the House in November, a senior caucus lawmaker told Semafor on Wednesday.

Speaking at the Banking on the Future Forum, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., made clear that her party would seek to probe potential corruption focused on cryptocurrency and other administration proposals, if it wins the majority in November. But she underscored that she has little hope for Democratic queries getting a response.

“Am I sure that the administration would comply with [what] our needs are? You know better than to ask that question. Of course not,” Waters, who’s the top Democrat on the House Financial Services Committee, told Semafor’s Nicholas Wu.

Trump has “disregarded the Constitution,” she continued. “Can you imagine — if the president of the United States can start a war without even coming to the Congress, that is mandated by the Constitution, what makes you think he would care about anything but what he wants to do?”