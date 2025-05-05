Trump to end backing for African Development Bank fund

The Trump 2.0 White House has been nothing if not transparent in foreshadowing its plans to slash away at nearly all forms of foreign aid spending and reshaping (dismantling?) the eight-decade long Bretton Woods world order.

But many will still find it jarring to parse through some of the details of those plans as they start to come to fruition. Under the latest budget proposals, the African Development Fund, which backs some of the continent’s low income and fragile economies, will take a notable hit. The Washington-based US-African Development Fund, which has long been viewed with suspicion by Republicans, is being shuttered; and the $1.6 billion in funding for UN and other peacekeeping missions is deemed “wasteful” and will be cut as well.

However it’s worth noting the US has said the budget will include $3.2 billion over three years for the World Bank’s International Development Association, “where other donors and institutions should take on more of the burden sharing.” Under the circumstances some have considered this something of a win, even though it’s lower than former US President Joe Biden’s previous $4 billion proposal.

The Trump White House is also proposing an increase in backing for the US International Development Finance Corporation, which was founded in Trump’s first term. It will have a new $3 billion fund. Again, there are few surprises here: These proposals are said to fulfill US President Donald Trump’s promise to “no longer dole out foreign aid dollars with no return on investment for the American people.”