Trump chases Black support, but struggles to build an organization

On paper, Trump seems well-equipped to make a run at Black voters. Not only are recent polls promising, with a number showing him cracking 20% support with Black voters, there’s a historic number of Black lawmakers who can serve as surrogates, including Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida and Wesley Hunt of Texas. There’s also a high-profile potential running mate in South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

“Go where the fish are,” Hunt told Semafor, recounting a conversation he had with Trump. “Keep doing what you’re doing and just keep running on the issues that matter most to the Black community, which is, today, pocketbook issues.”

Trump has also already proven he can make some inroads outside the typically white GOP base — Latino voters swung 8 points in his direction from 2016 to 2020, according to data from Democratic firm Catalist. A number of polls show him holding or expanding on those gains.

But there’s also increasing doubt about the party’s ability to capitalize on these opportunities amid concerns about funding, organization, and basic competence. Democrats have decades of experience turning out the vote in their more diverse coalition and the Biden campaign is staffing up early while Trump’s operation moves more slowly.

Last cycle, the Trump campaign chose Hannah Castillo to manage its dozen or so coalition directors — Black Voices for Trump, Women for Trump, Latinos for Trump — in March 2019, well over a year before the election. That the spot is currently unfilled this far into 2024 suggests a bumpier ride this time.

The campaign’s struggles to tap into Black communities aren’t going unnoticed, especially among Black Republican Trump supporters who have created their own vehicles to recruit voters who’ve fallen out of favor with Biden.

“We’re going to have roundtable discussion groups, boots on the ground,” Pastor Darrell Scott, a Trump supporter and co-founder of the Garfield Project, a new conservative Black outreach program. “We’re going to do a lot of the things that need to be done, but we’re going to target the Black community with them, whereas the Republican Party has not historically targeted the Black community.”