How two very different Latin American leaders reveal the region’s growing populism

Days before leftist Claudia Sheinbaum became the new president of Mexico, another populist leader was sworn in in El Salvador for the second time, right-leaning leader Nayib Bukele.

On paper, Sheinbaum and Bukele differ greatly in ideology, but their populist politics — promising to put people’s livelihoods first — reflect a broad trend in Latin America, where voters are increasingly willing to accept democratic backsliding in exchange for better security against organized crime and economic rejuvenation.

Ultimately, Sheinbaum and Bukele join a litany of populist leaders in Latin America — including Javier Milei in Argentina and Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela — who have taken hold in the region.