Iran is using the world’s largest lake to evade the U.S. and ship weapons to Russia

Western efforts to stop the flow of Iranian weapons into Russia for use in Ukraine are running into a 3,300-foot-deep problem: the Caspian Sea.

American officials told Semafor that Tehran has stepped up its movement of arms to Moscow via the landlocked body of water — often described as the world’s largest lake — which has prevented interdiction efforts by putting shipments beyond the reach of U.S. and NATO naval power. The U.S. has successfully intercepted seabound shipments of Iranian weapons to other war zones, such as Yemen.

The Central Asian countries that border the Caspian, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Turkmenistan, have been reluctant to join the West in enforcing sanctions on Russia over Ukraine, according to U.S. officials, let alone interdict arms shipments. Without those governments’ cooperation, American and NATO forces can’t legally police their territorial waters.

“In terms of international law, you're not going to have anyone there on your side,” said Benham Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington. “In terms of political will to do something risk tolerant and using a local actor, we also are not going to have anyone there.”