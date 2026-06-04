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Washington weighs new bipartisan AI proposal

Jun 4, 2026, 4:34pm EDT
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Sam Altman speaks with reporters following meetings on Capitol Hill
Kylie Cooper/Reuters

Congress is chewing over a proposal to create a federal framework for AI regulation.

The draft bill, released by Reps. Lori Trahan, D-Mass., and Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., on Thursday comes as lawmakers and industry leaders debate how to address a patchwork of state AI laws — and the window for congressional action this year closes.

The measure would increase transparency about the cybersecurity risks of frontier models, require independent safety audits and incident reporting, and establish whistleblower protections.

The draft bill would also force companies to report when AI technology is a “substantial factor” in mass layoffs.

Perhaps the most controversial provision would preempt state laws governing model development for three years, which critics argue would strip states of their ability to enact stronger AI safety rules.

The lawmakers are asking stakeholders for feedback on the proposal before formally introducing it.

Lauren Morganbesser
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