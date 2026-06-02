Hedging a $15,000 New York Knicks bar tab on Kalshi

The owner of a Manhattan bar bet $5,000 on Kalshi on Wednesday’s Game 1 of the NBA Finals to hedge is promise of free drinks with the Knicks win.

Prediction markets are getting useful.

Andrew Freedman, owner of The Jeffrey, bet $5,000 on Kalshi on the game, he told Semafor. If the Knicks win, the bet will pay out about $8,000 to offset about half of the bar tab he expects to cover. (Freedman’s day job is advising hedge funds as the co-managing partner of law firm Olshan. Hedge funds don’t really hedge anymore, but their lawyer does.)

After a similar promo during the Eastern Conference finals cost him $3,700 in free drinks, Kalshi reached out to suggest that he hedge his risk. Freedman said he’d dabbled in prediction markets as “emotional hedges” when his alma mater, the University of Michigan, played Ohio State, but this was his first foray into financial hedging.