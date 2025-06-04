Sen. Lindsey Graham plans to amend his crippling Russia sanctions bill to exempt countries that help Ukraine’s defense against Russia, he told Semafor on Wednesday.

After senators heard from countries worried about being caught up in 500% sanctions if they trade with Russia — a major energy producer in Europe — Graham said he plans to change the bill to omit levies on countries that have helped the fight against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“Why don’t we carve out for countries who are helping Ukraine? If you’re providing military economic assistance to Ukraine, you get a carveout. So China, if you don’t want to get sanctioned, help Ukraine … that makes sense to me,” Graham said in an interview.

Graham said he spoke to President Donald Trump about his effort on Tuesday night. He declined to say what Trump thought of his latest proposal: “I’ll let him speak for himself.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said this week the decision about sanctions is Trump’s to make, signaling possible problems with the bill.