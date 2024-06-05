What Trump’s Black outreach looks like in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — About a hundred Trump supporters, overwhelmingly Black men, gathered at The Cigar Code on Tuesday evening in North Philadelphia, filing into a smoke-filled room with tufted sofas for an informal chat with Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., and Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, about the pivotal role they have to play in the election.

“Pennsylvania’s a swing state,” Hunt told Semafor. “It’s one of the most important states in this entire election. And so what we know is we could carve out between 25% and 30% of the Black male voters in Pennsylvania. What we’re trying to do is actually go fish where the fish are.”

The “Congress, Cognac, and Cigars” conversation, moderated by sports reporter Michele Tafoya, was tied to a kickoff event by the Trump campaign the same day it opened its first office in the city. President Biden has paid special attention to Philadelphia throughout his presidency and visited the previous week with Vice President Kamala Harris to warn Black voters that Trump was “peddling lies and stereotypes for your votes so he can win for himself, not for you.”

AD

Polling has shown Republicans have a significant opportunity to make gains with Black voters this cycle, but there’s also skepticism of their party’s ability to capitalize on it, especially after an uneven start to the RNC’s outreach operation. Donalds and Hunt were trying to show what a targeted, on-the-ground strategy might look like — perhaps proof of concept for a larger effort.

“It has not been a focus of our consultants,” Donalds told the group when Tafoya asked why Republicans struggle to reach Black communities. “You know, they’ve not thought that they could get Black votes, or that it would take too many campaign resources to get Black votes.”