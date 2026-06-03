Japan capitalizes on China backlash, courts Pacific island nations

Japan’s prime minister courted Pacific island nations at a summit in Tokyo aimed at keeping them out of Beijing’s orbit, underscoring an intensifying rivalry between the Asian powers. Sanae Takaichi said her government would help smaller states strengthen their “autonomy and resilience,” part of an anti-China push by Japan: It took part in recent military exercises in the Philippines, and is selling military vessels to Australia while partnering with Britain and Italy on a new stealth fighter. All those countries have voiced wariness over a rising China, and with parts of Asia labeling Japan the most trusted global power, Tokyo is looking to capitalize. “Takaichi is just getting started,” Semafor’s China columnist wrote.