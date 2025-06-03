Gillibrand’s dual role: The Republican-friendly Democratic campaign chief

Days after Donald Trump won a second term, Kirsten Gillibrand said that Democrats might need four years to retake the Senate majority.

She’s more optimistic these days.

“A lot has changed in the last four months,” Gillibrand told Semafor in an interview this week from the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee headquarters as she navigates her party’s steep path back to Senate control. “I did not expect all of these horrible things to happen so quickly.”

Gillibrand was referring to the president’s tariffs and the Medicaid cuts that Republicans attached to their tax and spending bill. But the New Yorker is not the typical campaign arm chief — for all her criticism of the GOP agenda, she maintains surprisingly close relationships with Republican senators, even doing joint media hits with one of them. And she’s the lead Democrat on a crypto bill that’s split her party.

Another thing that sets Gillibrand apart: She actually wanted the DSCC job, unlike some predecessors who were talked into it. And her fellow New York senator is a former DSCC chief who remains one of Washington’s most intense political strategists.

“She’s very friendly with Republicans. That’s an asset,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said of Gillibrand. “But I don’t think it will detract from her making sure we win every seat we can.”

Gillibrand’s chief opponent in that task is National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Tim Scott, R-S.C. He’s one of her close GOP friends, in fact; they attend Thursday Bible study together, and she likened their rivalry to Looney Tunes characters.

“We joke [at] every Bible study that we’re like Roadrunner and Wile E. Coyote,” Gillibrand said.

She needs to make sure she plays the role of Roadrunner, angling to drop an anvil on the coyote’s head by picking up the four Senate seats needed to flip the majority back to Democrats. Most analysts see Democrats as underdogs in the battle for the chamber.

Still, Democrats have major recruiting aspirations, particularly in Maine and North Carolina – their best pick-up opportunities. Democrats want the popular former Gov. Roy Cooper to run against Republican Sen. Thom Tillis; Cooper will make a decision this summer. Former Rep. Wiley Nickel, D-N.C., is already running.

Tillis told Semafor he occasionally buttonholes Gillibrand about his own race.

“I asked her how recruiting was going. ‘I’m hearing different things. Is Cooper in? Is he out?’ … she demurred,” Tillis said, recalling a recent conversation. “I’ll razz her again when I see her.”

Gillibrand said Cooper would be “a formidable candidate” but signaled that her hopes to unseat Tillis don’t solely rest on him. Similarly, Gillibrand said Maine Gov. Janet Mills would be a “very strong candidate,” but not the only viable one, against Republican Sen. Susan Collins.

“There’s a bunch of candidates that could run in Maine, and I believe we will have a very strong candidate in Maine. And I would just suggest that Senator Collins’ numbers are as weak as they’ve ever been,” Gillibrand said.

Some polls have shown Collins with tough approval ratings or facing a steep path to re-election next year; Collins faced similar challenges in 2020 and won handily. A Pan Atlantic Research poll released this week showed Mills with +8 favorability and Collins at +4. A Collins aide said Gillibrand is “flat-out wrong” about the Republican’s prospects.