South Africa on a knife edge as ANC discusses coalition options

JOHANNESBURG – Leaders of South Africa’s ruling party are locked in intense talks over who to partner with in a coalition government after losing the parliamentary majority it held for 30 years.

Several senior figures in the African National Congress told Semafor Africa the talks were intense with no obvious, easy solutions following a poor performance in last week’s general election. The party won 40% of the vote — well short of the 50% required to govern alone.

The ANC’s National Working Committee — which oversees the party’s day to day operations — held a meeting on Monday as one of the first steps of reviewing the party’s electoral performance and charting a way to a coalition government, according to one of the people close to the talks.

AD

Options included forming a government with the main opposition Democratic Alliance, which is widely seen as market-friendly or, alternatively, working with populist political parties like the Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe, both of which are ANC offshoots.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s future as head of state is a key part of the conversations because MK said his removal would be a condition of it joining the ANC in a coalition.