South Africa’s main opposition parties rule out coalition partnership

JOHANNESBURG – The South African political party led by former President Jacob Zuma will not work with the ruling African National Congress party in a coalition government unless President Cyril Ramaphosa steps down, a senior party official told Semafor Africa.

It follows an election in which the ruling African National Congress looks set to lose its parliamentary majority following Wednesday’s election. On Friday, it had secured 42% of the votes, with more than half the ballot papers counted — well below the 50% it would need to govern alone.

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party) is on course to be the third biggest party. Dudu Zuma, a member of MK’s leadership committee and the former president’s daughter, told Semafor Africa the party would “definitely not” enter a coalition with the ANC if Ramaphosa led it or with the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA).

AD

Ms Zuma said the party would prefer to talk to “Black progressive parties” who were “like minded” and shared MK’s stance in calling for “land redistribution, free education, plus the nationalization of mines and the Reserve Bank.”

She said MK had not begun coalition talks. “Most of us are waiting for the final results so that we know where we’re bargaining from, because numbers will matter,” she said, speaking at the election results center in the town of Midrand, near Johannesburg.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance looks set to remain the country’s second largest party. John Steenhuisen, its leader, said his party would not want to enter into what he called a “doomsday coalition” and could ultimately be the “least worst option.”

AD

”The very worst thing for our economy, our people, would be a doomsday coalition with the ANC, EFF, MK or a combination of those,” he told Semaffor Africa. He said it was important to prevent such a coalition because it would cause disinvestment, capital flight and a massive loss of confidence in the economy.”