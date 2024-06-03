Maldives to ban Israelis from entering the country over war in Gaza

The Maldives government plans to ban Israelis from the country, as public anger has risen in the Indian Ocean country over the war in Gaza.

The Maldives president has “resolved to impose a ban on Israeli passports,” a spokesperson said Sunday. The country was visited by almost 11,000 Israelis last year.

Israel’s foreign ministry recommended that its citizens not travel to the Maldives, and advised those in the country to consider leaving.

It’s the latest diplomatic snub for Israel over its military campaign in Gaza. Elsewhere, Turkey banned imports and exports from Israel, several European countries have announced plans to formally recognize a Palestinian state, and key partners in the Middle East have recalled their ambassadors in the wake of the war.