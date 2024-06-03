As Biden’s son Hunter goes on trial, Democrats fret over potential political ramifications

US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter’s trial on federal gun charges began on Monday in Delaware federal court. Hunter Biden has pled not guilty after a tentative plea deal to avoid trial fell through in 2023.

Prosecutors alleged Hunter lied on an application to buy a gun in 2018 when asked about his substance use history. Hunter has previously written that he was addicted to crack at the time. Hunter is also facing tax-related charges in California; that trial is slated for later this year.

Hunter’s trial comes days after former president and current presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records to unfairly influence the 2016 presidential election.