US job openings pick back up

US job openings in April rose to their highest level in nearly two years as layoffs fell, the latest sign of stability in the labor market.

Professional and business services roles accounted for almost all of the increase, following a bleak 2025 for white-collar jobs. While hiring rates are still low, “at least companies appear to be hunting for talent again,” one economist said.

The growth further dents the case for an interest rate cut, as US monetary policymakers discuss possibly raising the cost of borrowing.

As college graduates blame AI for bleak job prospects, the data is welcome news for them, a Bloomberg columnist argued, noting “young, hungry, low-cost” AI-native workers are well-placed to help companies navigate the AI era.