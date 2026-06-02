Exclusive / Anthropic resists sharing financial info with lenders, sources say

Speaking of that Anthropic debt deal, the company has resisted sharing financial information with lenders considering buying pieces of the debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Some of the lenders being pitched to buy a slice of the $4.6 billion notes that don’t have a backstop from Broadcom — meaning they are pure exposure to Anthropic — say they haven’t received a detailed look at the AI company’s numbers, causing some to pass on the deal, the people said. Such disclosures are standard in lending deals.

The transaction is expected to be completed before Anthropic’s IPO documents, filed confidentially to regulators this week, are made public, so its future stockholders and its current creditors are likely to find out at the same time what’s happening under the hood. Anthropic didn’t comment.