More than half of all households in South Africa face systematic water shortages, new data showed, offering the pro-business Democratic Alliance political leverage ahead of key local elections this year.

National utility breakdowns have sparked a so-called dry-tap reality across Africa’s most industrialized economy; in the ANC-held Mpumalanga province, the faucets run dry in more than a third of households as often as once per week.

The rolling disruptions, mainly driven by severe maintenance backlogs and ageing infrastructure leaks, have forced businesses to pay for backup systems, adding to investments many companies have already made to shield from chronic power outages in recent years. The Democratic Alliance — the ANC’s main opponent in November polls despite its role as a ruling partner in the national government — is likely to benefit from the water shortages. The party is already upholding its governing record in Western Cape where just 0.3% of houses faced water outages as a central campaign pillar.