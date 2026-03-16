Illinois primaries showcase the rise of the bizarro-world super PAC

CHICAGO — State Sen. Robert Peters found himself in a tricky spot days ahead of his Democratic primary race: dubbed a “corporate pawn” by a corporate-funded super PAC.

He’s an unlikely candidate for the label. Peters campaigned for Bernie Sanders twice, joined the Democratic Socialists of America, and accused Israel of “genocide” for its war in Gaza. Endorsements from Sanders and other top progressives rolled in when he decided to seek an open House seat representing part of Chicago’s south side; Elizabeth Warren joined him on Friday.

But a few weeks before Tuesday’s primary, voters opened their mail to learn that Peters had taken “nearly $140,000” in “corporate money” and a donation from a “hedge fund executive.”

The ad came from Fairshake, the crypto industry’s super PAC, which is spending more than $3 million to attack him and a Democrat seeking the city’s other open congressional seat — both of them voted for state crypto regulation.

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“I actually think it’s kind of insulting — not just to me, but to the voters,” Peters told Semafor. “It says bad things about our politics that these crypto folks think that they can spread that type of misinformation and win.”

Peters accepted the specific donations mentioned in Fairshake’s ad, but the PAC’s depiction of a well-known progressive as an industry tool is an example of the biggest trend of the 2026 campaign so far. Super PAC money, much of it from the crypto and AI industries as well as AIPAC, is swamping races and giving candidates bizarro-world branding.

Illinois pop-up groups funded by AIPAC, with innocuous names like “Elect Chicago Women,” have spent millions on ads that falsely portray pro-Israel candidates as anti-Trump warriors and pro-Palestinian candidates as secret right-wingers. The ads have dragged Democrats who otherwise have few policy differences into arguments about what they would owe their donors and whose money they wouldn’t take.

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The effect of the outside spending on this spring’s primaries, which in some districts involve the first open-seat contests in decades, is huge. Super PAC spending has dwarfed the fundraising for individual candidates in most of Tuesday’s competitive races, as crypto- and AI-backed PACs go big for candidates who’ve signaled that they won’t over-regulate.