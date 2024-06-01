South Africa’s ANC loses its majority leading to tense coalition talks

South Africa’s ruling African National Congress has lost its parliamentary majority for the first time, leading to what is likely to be a fortnight of uncertainty and tense negotiations with rival parties to form a coalition government.

It marks the biggest shift in the way the country is governed since it came to power after the end of apartheid 30 years ago.

With nearly all votes counted, electoral commission data showed the ANC had secured just 40% of the vote in Wednesday’s election. Some 99.6% of votes had been counted as of Saturday, however the final results will be officially declared until Sunday.

The party’s failure to secure 50% of the 400 seats in the National Assembly has sparked discussions over how a coalition could be formed with smaller parties to form a government. Under the constitution, a new parliament must convene within 14 days of final results being declared. And parliament’s first act must be to elect the country’s president.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance won 22% of the vote and the populist uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MK Party), formed just six months ago and led by former president Jacob Zuma, stood at 14.6%.

MK, in an exclusive interview, told Semafor it would not join a coalition with the ANC if it was led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, or with the DA. The DA’s leader told Semafor his party would not join a coalition that involved MK or the Marxist-leaning Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) who won 9.5% of the vote.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Saturday told reporters his party was open to coalition talks with all parties. But he said his party would want to ensure it could enact its policies on redistributing land, as well as nationalizing mines and the country’s Reserve Bank. MK had also called for such an approach on land and nationalization.