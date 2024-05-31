US and China defense chiefs discuss fraught issues in rare meeting

US and Chinese defense chiefs held their first face-to-face talks in 18 months in Singapore on Friday, discussing issues that have been at the center of their fraught relations, including Taiwan and China’s role in the Ukraine war.

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin that the two countries should adhere to the bottom line of “non-conflict and non-confrontation,” the South China Morning Post reported. Beijing’s spokesman told reporters the discussions were “positive, practical and constructive,” but cautioned that one meeting was not enough to resolve all bilateral disputes.

The two defense chiefs confirmed plans to renew military communications and to convene a crisis-communications working group by the end of the year.