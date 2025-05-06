Democrats start finding power in their division — and it could take down a crypto deal

Democrats are shifting their strategy for opposition-party policymaking in real time this week. And they’re using a fight over cryptocurrency, a topic very important to President Donald Trump.

Nine pro-crypto Democratic senators are withholding their votes for legislation that would create rules for stablecoins — a type of crypto pegged to assets like the US dollar — in hopes they can convince Republicans to beef up the bill’s provisions on national security and consumer protection.

“If changes aren’t made — not only will I vote no, but I’ll urge all my colleagues to vote no,” Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., told Semafor.

The rebellion comes as progressives escalate their criticisms of the Trump family’s crypto business after it reportedly struck a deal with an Emirati firm. It also comes with the blessing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, whose caucus has clearly learned from its painful divisions earlier this year over immigration in January and government funding in March.

Democrats are still torn over crypto. And crypto’s Senate allies are fighting to insulate the stablecoin bill from their progressive colleagues’ concerns over the president’s conflicts of interest: “Doing nothing is not a logical reaction to Trump,” bill sponsor Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Semafor.

But Schumer worked this week to unify his caucus around demanding changes to the bill rather than letting Democrats splinter on the first floor vote. After persistent fury from the left over his handling of government funding, he’s taken a firmer hand on crypto and openly sided with progressives — what may be a taste of things to come this year as the party takes advantage of the filibuster, its last leverage over Trump’s agenda.

“The stablecoin bill does not have the necessary protections to curb Donald Trump’s overt corruption,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts told Semafor Tuesday. The top Democrat on the Senate Banking Committee privately circulated a wide-ranging list of concerns over the weekend, seen by Semafor, that included the Trump family’s launch of its own stablecoin.



“I’m very glad that [Schumer’s] adopted our position,” Warren added. “What’s happened with Donald Trump’s stablecoin issuance in just the past two weeks has gobsmacked both Republican and Democratic senators.”

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., said that Republicans were truly surprised by something else: the Saturday statement about her stablecoin bill by the nine pro-crypto Democrats, including four who had previously voted for it in committee.

The group huddled Tuesday with Schumer, Gillibrand and the bill’s other Democratic cosponsor, Sen. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland; Lummis met again with Schumer Tuesday afternoon.

“I have a sense that this is caught up in other issues,” Lummis said. Fellow stablecoin bill sponsor Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., was more blunt, calling the statement “ridiculous” and “a huge foul.”

Kara Calvert, who helms US policy for crypto exchange Coinbase, echoed Lummis in concluding that the bill has gotten swept up “into something that is a much larger political issue.”