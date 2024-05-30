The strange case of a ‘new’ Nigerian national anthem

Nigeria’s president signed into law a bill to change the national anthem, sparking criticism from Nigerians. The “new” anthem returns to a version used from independence in October 1960 until 1978, a year before the first era of military rule ended.

The lyrics and music of the former anthem, titled “Nigeria We Hail Thee,” were composed by two British women, Lilian Jean Williams and Frances Berda. “Arise, O Compatriots,” on the other hand, was created by five members of the Nigerian police band and has since been sung and played across the world for nearly 50 years.